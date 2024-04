One of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event combines dressage, cross-country, and show jumping, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment for the whole family.

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event

Thursday, April 25-28, 2024

Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway in Lexington

Tickets: Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event | April 25-28, 2024 (kentuckythreedayevent.com)