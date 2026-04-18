Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian returns April 23–26 to the Kentucky Horse Park.

This marks the 49th running of one of the most prestigious equestrian competitions in the world. Often described as an equestrian triathlon, the event features the same horse and rider combination competing across dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.

In addition to the five-star competition, the weekend also includes the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S and the Kentucky International CSI5*, bringing together top international athletes across multiple disciplines.

Beyond the competition, the event offers a full weekend experience with shopping, hospitality, family-friendly activities, live music, and interactive attractions, drawing more than 96,000 spectators annually.