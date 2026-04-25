Derby gifts now available at My Favorite Things in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — My Favorite Things is Lexington's premiere store for high quality luxury furniture, one-of-a-kind gifts, beautiful home décor, and professional interior design service.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping for Kentucky Derby gifts, tableware, clothing, and more with My Favorite Things President Tom Ulshafer.

You can receive 20% off storewide (some exclusions apply) from Monday, April 27 through Saturday, May 2.

My Favorite Things

Address: 2721 Old Rosebud Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 264-0923

Website: My Favorite Things – My Favorite Things in Lexington KY, Kentucky's premiere store for famous name luxury furniture, unique gifts, home decor, and interior design consultation.