Designer Isabel Ladd's favorite design tips for 2025

Award-winning designer Isabel Ladd has received national recognition for her unique style that is packed with personality. Her designs have been featured in Southern Living, House Beautiful, HGTV Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and more. The owner of Isabel Ladd Interiors in Lexington joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her favorite design tips for 2025.
Isabel Ladd Interiors
169 North Limestone, Lexington
Website: Isabel Ladd Interiors
Instagram: isabel_ladd_interiors
Email: office@isabelladdinteriors.com