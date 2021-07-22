Detroit to Lexington Homeless Giveback happening this Sunday

University of Kentucky athletes are coming together to help people in need in Lexington. They are teaming up with City Cuts Barbershop owner Londale Blackford for the "Detroit to Lexington Homeless Giveback." They will be giving food and blessing bags at Phoenix Park on Sunday, July 25 at noon. You can drop off donations at City Cuts Barbershop at 365 Waller Avenue, Suite 210 or call (859) 368-7182 for more information.