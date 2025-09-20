Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
For more than 30 years, Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg has been a popular fall destination. Once again, it is getting national recognition with USA Today naming it the 5th best corn maze and 7th best pumpkin patch in the United States. Enjoy fun for the whole family with their award-winning corn maze, pumpkin picking, zipline, petting zoo, children's play area, and more. Manager Jason Devine gives us a rundown of all the fun at the farm.

Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Address: 623 Talmage Mayo Road, Harrodsburg
Phone: (859) 613-5066
Website: Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

