Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open for the fall season

USA Today picked Devine's Corn Maze the third best corn maze in the country to visit in the fall. The family farm in Harrodsburg has fun for all ages, from wagon rides to a petting zoo. Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will be open from September 10 through October 31 on Wednesday and Thursday, 2-6 p.m., Friday 2-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. It is located at 623 Talmage-Mayo Road. You can call them at (859) 613-5066 or visit https://www.devinescornmaze.com/