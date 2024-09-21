Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg: A family farm in Harrodsburg is getting national recognition. USA Today and Newsweek have named Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch one of the ten best corn mazes in the country to visit in the fall. Enjoy fun for the whole family with their award-winning corn maze, pumpkin picking, zipline, petting zoo, children's play areas, and more. Manager Jason Devine gives you a rundown of all the fun at the farm.

Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Address: 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Harrodsburg

Regular Hours: Friday 6-10PM, Saturday 10AM-10PM, Sunday 1-5PM

Fall Break Hours: Thursday 10/3 and 10/10: 2-5PM; Friday 10/4 and 10/11: 2-10PM

Phone: (859) 613-5066

Website: Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (devinescornmaze.com)

Vote for Best Corn Maze: Best Corn Maze - Newsweek