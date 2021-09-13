Dining Out for Life happening September 16 in Lexington

Enjoy a delicious meal and help a good cause. The annual Dining Out for Life is Thursday, September 16 in Lexington. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to AVOL Kentucky to help end HIV. You can find a list of all the restaurants and learn more about AVOL Kentucky at https://avolky.org/.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:33:31-04
