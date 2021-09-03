Director of UK Opera Theatre chosen to conduct 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The director of UK Opera Theatre will play an important role in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Dr. Everett McCorvey joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about what it means to be chosen to conduct the National Chorus and the U.S. Army Soldiers Chorus at the Empty Sky Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be at Liberty State Park on Saturday, September 11 https://nj911memorial.org/event/empty-sky-memorial-ceremony/