Discover Kentucky: Fall in love with Paris

Now is the perfect time to fall in love with Paris. The Bourbon County seat is home to a scaled replica of the Eiffel Tower, the world's tallest three-story building, the oldest newspaper west of the Alleghenies, the world's largest mural of legendary horse Secretariat, and more. Other attractions include Hartfield & Co., the only distillery in Bourbon County post-prohibition, Cane Ridge Shrine, the birthplace of the Christian Church, and Colville Covered Bridge, the only covered bridge left in Bourbon County. Upcoming events include the Pumpkin Festival on September 20, and the Legends of Bourbon County Festival on October 11-12. Betty Ann Allen, executive director of PBC Tourism Commission, and Allyson Wellman, executive director of PBC Chamber of Commerce, join Jennifer Palumbo to share all the ways you can enjoy Paris.

