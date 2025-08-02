Discover Kentucky: Take a trip back in time in historic Harrodsburg

Take a trip back in time to experience the rich history of Harrodsburg. Kentucky's oldest city, founded in 1774, is a popular vacation destination with vibrant festivals, fun attractions, scenic parks and lakes, and lively nightlife. Pioneer Days is a free, family festival on the grounds of Old Fort Harrod State Park in downtown Harrodsburg.

The fun kicks off Thursday night with Family Night featuring pageants, special music, and bouncy houses. Visitors can also enjoy more than 100 vendors, eating contests, historical demonstrations, reduced admission to Fort Harrod and the Mansion Museum, Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show, character interaction, dunking booth and contests. Wrestling is back this year by popular demand. Pioneer Days is an event within the Mercer Chamber Foundation, Inc. advancing the local and regional quality of life in Mercer through various educational, leadership, cultural, artistic, historical, and community enhancement programs.

2025 Pioneer Days Festival

When: Thursday, August 14 - Sunday, August 17

Where: Old Fort Harrod State Park, 100 South College Street, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-2365

Website: Pioneer Days – Free Festival

Enter to win our Discover Kentucky prize package:

Discover Kentucky Giveaway 2025

