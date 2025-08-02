Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Discover Kentucky: The spirit of Somerset 

Discover Somerset
Hit the road to Southern Kentucky to experience the spirit of Somerset. The city is home to one of the most popular lakes in the country, but it has a lot more to enjoy than just Lake Cumberland. Somerset also features the Moonlight Festival, Master Musicians Festival, Somernites Cruise, SomerSplash, outdoor adventures, live music, great restaurants, breweries, The Virginia, and more. Leslie Ikerd, executive director of See Somerset, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share what makes Somerset such a special place to visit.

2025 Moonlight Festival
When: Saturday, October 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 
Where: Public Square in Downtown Somerset
Website: HOME - Somerset Tourism - Somerset, KY - seemyset.com

