Discover the Charm of Shaker Village Craft Fair

Join us as we learn more about the Annual Shaker Village Craft Fair at Pleasant Hill! This premier Kentucky craft event features a wide variety of artisan goods, including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. Enjoy live music, delicious food trucks, and the beautiful surroundings of Shaker Village. It's a perfect weekend outing for the whole family!

Additional Information:

• Event: Shaker Village Craft Fair

• Date: August 3-4, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

• Location: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

• Website: ShakerVillageKY.org