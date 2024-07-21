Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Discover the Charm of Shaker Village Craft Fair

shaker v.jpg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 21, 2024

Join us as we learn more about the Annual Shaker Village Craft Fair at Pleasant Hill! This premier Kentucky craft event features a wide variety of artisan goods, including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. Enjoy live music, delicious food trucks, and the beautiful surroundings of Shaker Village. It's a perfect weekend outing for the whole family!

Additional Information:

• Event: Shaker Village Craft Fair

• Date: August 3-4, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

• Location: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

• Website: ShakerVillageKY.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!