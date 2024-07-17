Discover the Story Behind 'That Book Woman'

Join us as we chat with author Heather Henson about her book "That Book Woman" and its play adaptation, celebrating the pack horse librarians of Kentucky. Learn how this piece of history has been brought to life on stage and why it's an important part of our heritage.

Additional Information:

Event: "That Book Woman” Play

Where: Pioneer Playhouse840 Stanford RoadDanville, KYPioneerplayhouse.com 859-236-2747pioneerplayhouse@att.net

When: July 2- 20Nightly, Tuesday-SaturdaysASL-interpreted night: July 16th7:30 pm dinner (optional); 8:30 pm



Tickets: Pioneerplayhouse.com $40 dinner and show/$22 show onlyGroup and child discounts available