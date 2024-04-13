Disney on Ice skates into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time, Disney On Ice is taking you inside two of the most popular Disney films, Frozen, the top-ranked, animated feature of all time, and Encanto, the 2022 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature. Audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto in Lexington from April 18-21, 2024, at Rupp Arena.
Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO
WHEN: Thursday, April 18: 7:00 PM Friday, April 19: 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM Saturday, April 20: 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM Sunday, April 21: 1:00 PM
WHERE: Rupp Arena 430 West Vine Street, Lexington
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at the Rupp Arena box office or online at The Official Site of Disney On Ice.