Disney on Ice skates into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time, Disney On Ice is taking you inside two of the most popular Disney films, Frozen, the top-ranked, animated feature of all time, and Encanto, the 2022 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature. Audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto in Lexington from April 18-21, 2024, at Rupp Arena.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO

WHEN: Thursday, April 18: 7:00 PM Friday, April 19: 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM Saturday, April 20: 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM Sunday, April 21: 1:00 PM

WHERE: Rupp Arena 430 West Vine Street, Lexington