Donate unwrapped toy to S&S Tire, receive discount off your purchase

Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:07:00-05

This is the time of year to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter. S&S Tire is a family-owned business that has been Central Kentucky's tire and auto service center since 1974. It is one of the country's most successful independent tire distributors. S&S Tire employees are dedicated to serving their customers and their community. Now through December 3, you can take a new, unwrapped toy to any location and get $10 off your purchase. 

S&S Tire has three locations: 3070 Fieldstone Way in Beaumont and 2629 Richmond Road in Lexington, and 500 Brannon Road in Nicholasville. For more information, visit https://www.sstire.com/retail/

