Doodlebugs Children's Boutique opens in Lexington

Lexington has a new place to shop for adorable children's fashions and unique gifts for people and pets. Doodlebugs Children's Boutique in Chevy Chase is a family-owned store offering a curated selection of apparel and accessories for newborns to boys, up to sizes 6-7, and girls, up to size 12. Abby's Corner features fun gifts for your pets.

Doodlebugs' Christmas Open House will be Sunday, November 9 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Santa Claus will visit for storytime and cookies from 2:00-4:00. Shoppers will also get special discounts on Christmas apparel.

Owner Susan Reitz joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the story of Doodlebugs.

Doodlebugs Children's Boutique

Address: 824 Euclid Avenue, Suite 103, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 309-3200

Website: Doodlebug's Children's Boutique – Doodlebugs

Store Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m-4:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed