Dr. Kevin Smith has tips to keep pets healthy

Many severe illnesses in cats and dogs have few or no symptoms. Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and CEO of Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic, has tips to keep your pets healthy and catch problems before it's too late with the help of diagnostic tests. The full-service clinic includes specialty and critical pet care, boarding, grooming, and a pharmacy. It is located at 3270 Richmond Road in Lexington. For more information, call (859) 263-5037 or visit https://richmondroadvetclinic.com/.