Dracula visits the Lexington Opera House

Just in time for Halloween, Bram Stoker's classic tale Dracula will come to life on stage with Kentucky Ballet Theatre at the Lexington Opera House. Norbe Risco, artistic director, takes you behind the scenes of the production that features dancers of all ages from across the Bluegrass.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents Dracula

Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00PM; Sunday, October 27 at 2:00PM

Tickets: Kentucky Ballet Theatre Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster