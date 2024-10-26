Dracula visits the Lexington Opera House

Just in time for Halloween, Bram Stoker's classic tale Dracula will come to life on stage with Kentucky Ballet Theatre at the Lexington Opera House. Norbe Risco, artistic director, takes you behind the scenes of the production that features dancers of all ages from across the Bluegrass.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents Dracula
Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street
When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00PM; Sunday, October 27 at 2:00PM
Tickets: Kentucky Ballet Theatre Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster