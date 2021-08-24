Dreaming Creek Brewery is Richmond's first and only microbrewery. The taproom serves dozens of draft beers brewed in the Bluegrass from classic wheat beers to a chocolate milk stout. Dreaming Creek Brewery is located at 109 E. Irvine Street. For more information, call (859) 575-7111 or visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 14:40:32-04
