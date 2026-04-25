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Dress for the Derby at Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall this spring

BOTB: Dressing for Derby at Rose &amp; Remington
BOTB: Dressing for Derby at Rose & Remington
Dressing for Derby at Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall in Lexington is a women's affordable and chic lifestyle brand. The store is filled with clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Jennifer Palumbo checks out the latest styles for spring and the Kentucky Derby with Rabiya Syed, Fayette Mall Senior Marketing Director.

Text RETAIL to (859) 365-1119 for your chance to win a $100 Rose & Remington gift card.

Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall
Address: 3401 Nicholasville Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 407-5439
Website: Rose & Remington | Fayette Mall

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