Dress for the Derby at Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rose & Remington at Fayette Mall in Lexington is a women's affordable and chic lifestyle brand. The store is filled with clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Jennifer Palumbo checks out the latest styles for spring and the Kentucky Derby with Rabiya Syed, Fayette Mall Senior Marketing Director.

Text RETAIL to (859) 365-1119 for your chance to win a $100 Rose & Remington gift card.