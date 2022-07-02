Dress up your windows with The Blinds Man

You can dress up your windows with the latest looks and technology at The Blinds Man in Lexington.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to their new location at 392 Southland Drive. Owner Tami Kozanecki shows you how window treatments have gone high-tech with remote controls and voice-activated options.

The Blinds Man will have an open house on July 8-10 from noon to 3:00 pm. If you buy any power window treatments during the open house, you receive a free gift.

Mention "Best of the Bluegrass," and you will get a new Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home with your order. You can call the store at (859) 260-1551 or check out their website here.