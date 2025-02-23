Dunbar Center impacts Lexington beyond basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sounds of dribbling and feet squeaking up and down the court echo through Dunbar Community Center almost around the clock.

Fitting for what is considered the foundation of Lexington basketball.

At least folks like George Wilson think so.

“It was competitive. It was competitive. Best place to play," Wilson said.

“My earliest memory is playing junior high basketball at Dunbar Center. At that time, there were no junior high teams over here. I came over in 8th grade and played over at the center.”

James Berry shared a similar story, his time on Dunbar's floor dating back to 7th grade circa 1959.

“My favorite memories are this community event on Fridays and Saturdays when we had basketball games. This place was crowded," Berry said.

"If you wanted to get in here and see a ball game, you had to come at 6 o’clock to watch the JV game in order to have a seat for the 8 o’clock game otherwise you couldn’t get in.”

Games still get pretty packed in present day, particularly on weekends.

People fill the bleachers Saturday mornings to see the next generation of young ballers play through Charlotte Court.

Nimbo Hammons keeps the Dirt Bowl team turned nonprofit running to give kids opportunities on and off the court.

“This is the right of passage. Everybody in Lexington who has really played ball, even if you weren’t that good, all the camps and stuff were here," Hammons said.

While Lexington's basketball roots are deeply planted at Dunbar, the center's significance goes well beyond a ball and a hoop.

No one knows that better than Jackie French, one of the first directors of Dunbar Community Center.

“It’s very historical because this was one of the all black high schools when I was growing up. Of course, back in the day, they only got to play African Americans. Then I think in maybe 1956-57 they started playing everybody," French said.

The days of filling the classroom are long gone, but that doesn't mean people aren't learning.

French has watched Dunbar transform from school to community center for many years, never losing its touch with the community.

“It’s a good center because we also have programming for children. They do arts and crafts, cooking classes A lot of the kids in the neighborhood come in and participate," French said.

“The unique part about this is a lot of these guys that are out here coaching grew up playing basketball here way back in the day. They’re able to give back. We really appreciate them doing that.”

It all eventually comes back to basketball.

A simple game connecting so many people all under one roof.

To have that taken away is unimaginable for the people who grew up on this court.

“It’s very important. It’s an integral part of the community because you need some place for kids to go and have a physical activity so they can participate and keep them off the streets and then build camaraderie with other people," Berry said

“I think Lexington as a whole would be worse off as a result simply because everybody, old and young people, needs to come here. You have different services that are offered here for all of the community. If you didn’t have that, that would be a loss to Lexington as a whole.”