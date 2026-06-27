Earn while you learn at the Building Institute of Central Kentucky this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you want a high-paying job without going into a lot of debt, the Building Institute of Central Kentucky may be the answer.

The trade school in Lexington offers an accelerated path to licensure in the plumbing, HVAC, and electrical skilled trades. It is now enrolling students for the fall 2026 semester.

The programs are designed so that students can work during the day and go to school in the evening. They get all the skills they need in the classroom and out in the field. Graduates are highly employable and start earning money while attending school.

Students work during the day as an apprentice in their trade, getting their on-the-job training hours, as well as being paid as a full-time employee. Then they attend the Building Institute in the evening two or four evenings a week depending on their trade.