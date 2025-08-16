Earn while you learn at the Building Institute of Central KY

If you want to start a career without going into a lot of debt, a trade school may be the answer. The Building Institute of Central KY in Lexington offers programs in fields that are in high demand with high salaries including HVAC, electric, and plumbing. The programs are designed so students can earn money while they learn. They work during the day and go to school in the evening. The Building Institute gives you all the skills you need in the classroom and out in the field. Enrollment is open now for the fall semester that begins Monday, September 8.

If tuition is a major concern, the Building Institute tries to be as affordable as possible. If money is a deterrent for their programs, but you still want to attend, you can reach out to the admissions office. They have never turned away anyone because of finances. They will work with you to help secure grants and other funding.

Tom Miller, Vice President of Workforce & Business Development, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the Building Institute of Central KY and how it is helping students.

