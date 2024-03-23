Easter at Immanuel Baptist Church

Immanuel Baptist Church is marking a milestone and getting ready for Easter services at its campuses in Lexington and Georgetown. The church was the first in Lexington to televise its services 57 years ago on WLEX, and you can still watch them every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Immanuel Baptist Church's Easter Sunday service will be televised at 9:00 a.m. on WLEX and 11:00 a.m. on Bounce TV (check your local listings). Head Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the milestone, his message for Easter, and the new campus at 4451 Winchester Road.

IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH :

Phone: (859) 685-3200

Website: Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY

Tates Creek Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington

Easter services at 7:30, 9:00, and 11:00 a.m.

Armstrong Mill Campus

2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington

Easter services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Winchester Road Campus

4451 Winchester Road, Lexington

Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.

Georgetown Campus

1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown (Scott County High School)

Easter service at 10:00 a.m.