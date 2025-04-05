Easter Bunny Giveaway at Fayette Mall

Fayette Mall in Lexington has everything you need for spring, from the hottest fashions to photos with the Easter Bunny for people and pets and an Easter basket giveaway worth $500. Rabiya Syed, Fayette Mall marketing manager, joins us with a look at what is happening at the mall.

Easter Basket Giveaway

$500 in gifts from Palmetto Moon

Text PEEPS25 to (859) 365-1119

Deadline to enter: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Winner will be chosen on Monday, April 21



Photos with the Easter Bunny

When: Tuesday, March 25 - Saturday, April 19

Where: Easter Bunny's Garden in Dillard's Court

Reservations: Fayette Mall | Photos with the Easter Bunny at Fayette Mall