Easter Bunny Giveaway at Fayette Mall

Fayette Mall in Lexington has everything you need for spring, from the hottest fashions to photos with the Easter Bunny for people and pets and an Easter basket giveaway worth $500. Rabiya Syed, Fayette Mall marketing manager, joins us with a look at what is happening at the mall.

Easter Basket Giveaway      
$500 in gifts from Palmetto Moon
Text PEEPS25 to (859) 365-1119
Deadline to enter: Sunday, April 20, 2025
Winner will be chosen on Monday, April 21
     
Photos with the Easter Bunny
When: Tuesday, March 25 - Saturday, April 19 
Where: Easter Bunny's Garden in Dillard's Court  
Reservations: Fayette Mall | Photos with the Easter Bunny at Fayette Mall

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny
When: Mondays (March 31, April 7 and 14)
Where: Easter Bunny's Garden in Dillard's Court
Reservations: Fayette Mall | Pet Photos with Easter Bunny at Fayette Mall
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. Pets will not be allowed in any other area of the mall than the designated Easter Bunny photo area.

