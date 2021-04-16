Watch
Easy ways to eat clean with Chef Rae Stelly

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 13:44:20-04

It’s National Noodle Month. Chef Rae Stelly shows you how to make a Kimchi Beef Noodle Soup that is healthy and full of flavor.

Recipe

Ingredients:

2 packets of Thai Curry LonoLife Beef Bone Broth

3oz of Tofu shirataki Noodles

1 Cup/Simple Truth Korean Style Kimchi

8oz/Hot water/pkt

Meat Seasoning Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp of Butter

1 Tbsp of Gochujang Red Chili Paste

1/8 tsp of salt, pepper, and smoked paprika

2 oz/soy sauce

2 oz/balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp/Sriracha sauce

1 Cup if Seasoned and Cooked Laura’s Ground Beef

Garnish:

1 egg, fried

Optional: Furikake seasoning and green onions for garnish (crumbled dry seaweed as a furikake replacement)

Directions

1. Prep shirataki noodles as instructed.

2. In a pan, sauté kimchi and noodles together.

3. Add ground beef and stir, cook 5-7 minutes, add meat seasoning ingredients, stir and cook for 3-5 more minutes.

4. In a separate bowl add LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth and one cup of water and stir until well combined.

5. In a bowl add LonoLife™️ Thai Curry Broth then add cooked ground beef, top with noodles, kimchi, add a little kimchi juice to broth.

6. In a separate pan, fry an egg to add to the top of your bowl of soup, add furikake or seaweed and sliced green onions, enjoy

