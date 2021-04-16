Easy ways to eat clean with Chef Rae Stelly

It’s National Noodle Month. Chef Rae Stelly shows you how to make a Kimchi Beef Noodle Soup that is healthy and full of flavor.
Recipe
Ingredients:
2 packets of Thai Curry LonoLife Beef Bone Broth
3oz of Tofu shirataki Noodles
1 Cup/Simple Truth Korean Style Kimchi
8oz/Hot water/pkt
Meat Seasoning Ingredients:
2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
1 Tbsp of Butter
1 Tbsp of Gochujang Red Chili Paste
1/8 tsp of salt, pepper, and smoked paprika
2 oz/soy sauce
2 oz/balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp/Sriracha sauce
1 Cup if Seasoned and Cooked Laura’s Ground Beef
Garnish:
1 egg, fried
Optional: Furikake seasoning and green onions for garnish (crumbled dry seaweed as a furikake replacement)
Directions
1. Prep shirataki noodles as instructed.
2. In a pan, sauté kimchi and noodles together.
3. Add ground beef and stir, cook 5-7 minutes, add meat seasoning ingredients, stir and cook for 3-5 more minutes.
4. In a separate bowl add LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth and one cup of water and stir until well combined.
5. In a bowl add LonoLife™️ Thai Curry Broth then add cooked ground beef, top with noodles, kimchi, add a little kimchi juice to broth.
6. In a separate pan, fry an egg to add to the top of your bowl of soup, add furikake or seaweed and sliced green onions, enjoy