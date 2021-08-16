Eat fresh, eat local: Farm fresh days

It's a culinary celebration in the Commonwealth. Dozens of restaurants are taking part in Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days going on through August 22. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles tells you how you can eat local and help Kentucky farmers. Get a list of all the restaurants at kyproud.com/buylocal/farmfreshdays/.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 16, 2021
