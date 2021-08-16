Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Eat fresh, eat local: Farm fresh days

items.[0].videoTitle
Dozens of restaurants are taking part in Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days going on through August 22. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles tells you how you can eat local and help Kentucky farmers.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:51:59-04

It's a culinary celebration in the Commonwealth. Dozens of restaurants are taking part in Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days going on through August 22. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles tells you how you can eat local and help Kentucky farmers. Get a list of all the restaurants at kyproud.com/buylocal/farmfreshdays/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight