Eckert's Orchard opens for the fall season Friday

Fall fun at Eckert's Orchard in Versailles
Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 16, 2021
Eckert's Orchard is open for the fall season with bonfires, haunted hayrides, pumpkin picking and more fun activities for all ages. It is located at 1396 Pinkcard Pike in Versailles and is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (859) 873-3097 or visit their website https://www.eckerts.com/versailles.

