Discover the charm of Paris, Kentucky, home to a 25-foot-tall Eiffel Tower and the newly developed Secretariat Park. Just a short 30-minute drive north of Lexington on Highway 27, learn why this small town's unique attractions make it a travel-worthy destination right here in the Bluegrass.

Additional Information:

Location: Paris, KY

Attraction: Eiffel Tower and Secretariat Park

Website: https://pariskytourism.com/