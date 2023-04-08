Watch Now
Enhance your beauty with Savvy Aesthetics in Lexington

From hydrafacials to hair removal, give your face a makeover with help from the experts at Savvy Aesthetics in Lexington.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 19:30:05-04

You can give your beauty routine a boost at Savvy Aesthetics in Lexington.

It features premium skincare treatments, permanent makeup, lash and brow enhancements, waxing, and hair removal.

Jennifer Palumbo visits the full-service spa to talk to owner Savannah Vaughn-DeFranco.

Visit Savvy Aesthetics at 201 Ruccio Way, call them at (859) 407-0271, and learn more at https://www.savvy-aesthetics.com/.

With our Half-Off Deal, you pay $100 and get $200 to spend on treatment.

Sign up now at https://lex18deals.com/.

A limited number of deals will be available on Saturday, April 8 starting at 7:30 p.m.

