Enhancing Life Personal Training in Lexington is helping people of all levels find the fun in fitness and overcome obstacles to build the life you want. Owner Lucy Hendricks joins us with a look at their Mindful Movement program, a six-week wellness program that helps clients build strength, reduce pain, and create healthy habits.

Enhancing Life Personal Training

Address: 2663 Regency Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 537-6454

Website: Enhancing Life Gym