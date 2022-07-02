Watch Now
Envisions Remodeling brings visions to life

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 02, 2022
Are you looking to give your home a makeover?

Envision Remodeling in Lexington can bring your vision to life without taking a lot of time or money. The family-owned company specializes in bathrooms, decks, siding, windows and more.

Owner Leigh Morgan joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her vision for the business and share one of her recent transformations.

Right now, Envision Remodeling is offering free installation and 18 months same as cash. For a free estimate, call (859) 762-1280 or visit their website

