Epping's on Eastside celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week 2026 with local, fresh cuisine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Epping's on Eastside in Lexington has a passion for all things Bluegrass. The restaurant cures meats in-house, supports the region's diverse farming and food community, and keeps a local-first mindset in everything they do.
Owner/executive chef Cole Arimes and Chef de Cuisine Nick Naylor give Jennifer Palumbo a taste of what is on the menu for Lexington Restaurant Week.
Epping's on Eastside
Address: 264 Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 971-0240
Website: Epping's on Eastside | Restaurant in Lexington, KY
2026 Lexington Restaurant Week
When: July 23-August 2
Website: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week