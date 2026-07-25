Epping's on Eastside celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week 2026 with local, fresh cuisine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Epping's on Eastside in Lexington has a passion for all things Bluegrass. The restaurant cures meats in-house, supports the region's diverse farming and food community, and keeps a local-first mindset in everything they do.

Owner/executive chef Cole Arimes and Chef de Cuisine Nick Naylor give Jennifer Palumbo a taste of what is on the menu for Lexington Restaurant Week.

Epping's on Eastside

Address: 264 Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 971-0240

Website: Epping's on Eastside | Restaurant in Lexington, KY