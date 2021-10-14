Etta May is back on stage at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend

She is an award-winning comedian who was named the American Comedy Awards "Comic of the Year." Dubbed the "Queen of Southern Sass," Etta May will be back on stage at Comedy Off Broadway at Lexington Green. She will perform on Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m., Friday, October 15 at 6:30 and 9 p.m., and Saturday at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at https://www.comedyoffbroadway.com/events/48692 or call (859) 271-5653.