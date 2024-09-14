Evans Orchard celebrates 30 years in Georgetown: Fall is the perfect time to take a trip to Georgetown to experience all that Evans Orchard has to offer including the only cider mill in Central Kentucky. The family farm is celebrating its 30th anniversary in a big way. You can pick pumpkins and apples, take a hayride, explore their play area and new corn maze, enjoy sweet treats at the cafe, and more. Owner Jenny Evans shares all the fun events that are coming up.

Evans Orchard

Where: 1783 Newtown Pike, Georgetown

Phone: (502) 863-2255

Website: Evans Orchard - Market & Cider Mill - Georgetown, KY

Orchard & Market Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9am-5pm; Saturday, 9am-6pm; Sunday, 12pm-6pm; Closed Mondays

Harvest Festival at Evans Orchard

When: September 14-November 3, 2024

