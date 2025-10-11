Events at the Hudson in Carson's at Andover

Carson's is an award-winning, full-service restaurant group with two locations in Lexington, Kentucky. Carson's Food and Drink is celebrating its ninth anniversary at 362 East Main Street in downtown Lexington.

Its newest location in Hamburg also features a new way for customers to celebrate life's big moments, from birthdays to weddings. Events at the Hudson is a private event space inside Carson's at Andover for larger group gatherings. Carson's next restaurant, Back Porch, will open in May 2026.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to Carson's at Andover to talk to Jayme Fichtner, president and owner.

Carson's at Andover Events at the Hudson

Address: 3450 Todd Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 309-3039

Website: Best Lexington Restaurant | Carson's Food & Drink

