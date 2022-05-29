Experience 21c Museum Hotel Lexington and Lockbox Restaurant

Downtown Lexington is home to an award-winning hotel, art museum, cultural center, and restaurant all under one roof.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to 21c Museum Hotel Lexington and Lockbox at 167 West Main Street. Brian Pulley, director of sales and marketing, shares exciting changes at the Lockbox Restaurant & Lounge that include a new chef and menu.

They are also offering a special package for Memorial Day weekend and a great Father's Day gift. For more information, call (859) 899-6800 or visit Art Museum, Hotel & Restaurant | Lexington, KY | 21c Museum Hotels .

