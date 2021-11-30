Experience holiday magic in Prestonsburg's Archer Park

Prestonsburg is known as the star city of Eastern Kentucky, and it's shining brightly this holiday season. Take a trip to the Floyd County seat for the month-long celebration in Archer Park that is lit up with more than a million sparkling lights. You can plan your trip at https://prestonsburgky.org/.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:37:53-05
