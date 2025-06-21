Experience The Hive at High Rock at the Red River Gorge

You can relax and recharge in nature at The Hive at High Rock in Powell County. The wellness-focused retreat space is nestled in the heart of the Red River Gorge. Enjoy a range of experiences designed to support holistic well-being including outdoor yoga, healing spa services, massage therapy, and acupuncture. Visitors can also stay overnight in one of their rustic cabins, rooms, or luxury glamping tents.

Every Wednesday, Kentucky residents can get special deals. For only $99, you can choose from a 2-hour thermal spa experience, 1-hour massage, or 1 night in one of the lodges. You can also choose all three options for less than $300.

The Hive at High Rock

Address: 1392 High Rock Road, Stanton

Phone: (602) 690-1801

Website: WELCOME TO THE HIVE "YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD CULT" | Glamping, Spa, and Venue Space | Red River Gorge Kentucky