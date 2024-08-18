Experience the Magic of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO

Cirque du Soleil returns to Lexington with its high-energy production, OVO. This spectacular show dives into the world of insects, showcasing the beauty of biodiversity through breathtaking acrobatics and captivating performances. With new acts and characters added for 2024, OVO is an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.
Additional Information:
- Event: Cirque du Soleil’s OVO
- Dates: August 29 - September 1, 2024
- Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
- Website: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/lexington/ovo/buy-tickets