Experience the spirit of Somerset this spring

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset is the jumping-off point to experience Lake Cumberland and the spirit of Southern Kentucky, but there is a lot more to see and do there with the arts, music, food, and culture.

One of the spring highlights is Foodstock. The festival features food trucks from across the state, spirit, and beverage vendors, live art creation, and plenty of fun music and activities for families. Live art demonstrations take place at tents surrounding Fountain Square throughout the day.

Foodstock will be Saturday, Apr. 18 from 11am to 8pm. Learn more at Foodstock Festival - SeeMySet.

Leslie Ikerd, executive director of the See Somerset tourism office, joins Jennifer Palumbo to help you plan your getaway.

See Somerset

Phone: (606) 679-6366

Website: THINGS TO DO - Somerset Tourism - Somerset, KY - seemyset.com