Explore Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

Cast away your cares at a 225-acre lake that is home to several fishing records. That is just one of many ways to enjoy Greenbo Lake State Resort Park in Greenup County. Park Naturalist Paul Tierney shares all the fun events coming up including the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Plan your trip by calling (606) 473-7324 or visit https://parks.ky.gov/ashland/parks/historic/greenbo-lake-state-resort-park.