Explore the Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival

Amy Hess
Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival! This weekend, Main Street in Winchester, KY, will come alive with over 190 booth spaces featuring handmade crafts, food vendors, non-profit organizations, and a free children's area. The festival kicks off on August 30th with a free concert by the Mercy Men Band. Join us for a weekend full of fun, history, and community spirit!

Additional Information:

  • Event: Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival
  • Dates: August 31 - September 1, 2024
  • Concert: August 30th, 7-10 pm
  • 5K Run or Walk: August 31st, 8am -10am
  • Location: Main Street, Winchester, KY
  • Website: danielboonepioneerfestival.com
