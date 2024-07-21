Explore the Grand Tour of Homes

The Grand Tour of Homes is back, showcasing the latest trends in home construction. Featuring over 20 new homes ranging from $330,000 to $1.4 million, this self-guided tour offers a unique opportunity to speak directly with builders and see the best in modern home design.

Additional Information:

Event: Building Industry Association of Central KY’s Grand Tour of Homes

Date: July 20-21 & 27-28, 2024

12pm to 5pm

Location: scattered sites in Central KY (virtual tours available)

Website: BIACentralKY.com

