F45 Training opens new location in Lexington

F45 Training has a new location in Lexington that is helping people get stronger and healthier without spending a lot of time or money. Meg Hall, owner of F45 Training South Lexington, and Nick Nixon, F45 training coach, join Jennifer Palumbo in the studio to share how F45 Training offers fast and fun workouts that get results and how you can get a special deal with 7 days for $7.

F45 TRAINING

151 West Zandale Drive, Lexington

Phone: (502) 418-0682

Web: F45 Training South Lexington | Team Training | Sign Up Today