Fairytales come to life with 'Into the Woods Junior'

Talented teenagers put their own twist on a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. "Into the Woods Junior" brings to life Brothers Grimm fairytales, from Little Red Riding Hood to Jack and the Beanstalk. Director Ellie Miller and Erin Cain, a Bourbon County High School student who plays Rapunzel, join Jennifer Palumbo to take you behind the scenes of the production. It runs through Sunday, March 6 at the Leeds Center for the Arts at 37 North Main Street in Winchester. For tickets, showtimes, and COVID-19 policies, call (859) 744-6437 or visit Into the Woods JR. - Leeds Center for the Arts.