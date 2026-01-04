Faith and fellowship at Immanuel Baptist Church

(LEX 18) — Immanuel Baptist Church welcomes people looking for an authentic community and a genuine encounter with Jesus in everyday life. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his message for 2026. Keith Wilson, pastor of creative arts, and Peyton Trapnell, executive project manager, perform "Holy, Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty."
Immanuel Baptist Church
Tates Creek Road Campus: 3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington
Armstrong Mill Road Campus: 2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington
Winchester Road Campus: 4451 Winchester Road, Lexington
Georgetown Campus: 1051 McClelland Circle, Georgetown
Watch on TV: Sundays at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18
Website: Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY